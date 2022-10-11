SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Something unique is coming to Greene Central High.

On Friday, the program called Reading with a Rapper will be introduced. There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Rapsody, the four-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and Snow Hill native, will be at the ceremony as well.

The program RWAR will have socially conscious lyrics, video content and technology that will relate to ELA academics. The program will teach sentence structure, public speaking and technology skills and much more with the end of the program combining everything learned into a long-form essay.

The event will have a pep rally and give out 300 backpacks to the kids in the area. Click here to see more about the events that will take place.