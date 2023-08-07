BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Board of Education on Monday named Dr. Jeremy Bruce Johnson as its next superintendent.

Johnson has 25 years of public education including the last 18 in Pamlico County. He began his career as an agriculture teacher in Guilford County Schools for seven years before coming to Pamlico County High School in 2005. He taught agriculture to both middle and high school students. He was named assistant principal at Pamlico County Middle School in 2012 and served three years before becoming principal at Fred A. Anderson Elementary School for a year.

He returned to Pamlico County Middle School as principal for six years, where he also served as director of Digital Learning and Technology for the district. In 2022, he became the director of Career and Technical Education and Federal Programs.

“The Board of Education has thoughtfully and carefully reviewed applications from a diverse field of candidates from across the state,” said Pamlico County School Board of Education Chairman John Prescott. “While many qualified candidates applied, it was decided that the leadership, and dedication to the students and staff of Pamlico County Schools Dr. Johnson has shown throughout his career would best serve Pamlico County Schools’ students, employees, and community for years to come. The Board of Education is confident Dr. Johnson will lead our great school system in our continued tradition of success and excellence.”

Johnson lives in the Reelsboro community with his wife Ashley. The Johnsons have two sons, Noah and Wyatt. Noah is a junior at North Carolina State University and Wyatt will be a freshman at Pamlico County High School.

“I am deeply honored and excited to be chosen to serve Pamlico County Schools as the next Superintendent,” Johnson said. “I appreciate our Board of Education and their trust and confidence in me. Over the past eighteen years, I have worked in various roles in our district, as a teacher, administrator, and director. Each role has had its own unique challenges, but the ultimate goal has always been the same; student success.

“I have the same goal as superintendent, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside our dedicated educators, staff members, parents and community members to equip all of our students with the knowledge and skills that they need to be successful. We have One Mission: Student Success.”