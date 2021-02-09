New video conference capabilities now available for students at Hyde County Davis Center

ENGELHARD, N.C.— A great video connection just got closer for Hyde County students.

Beaufort County Community College has completed installation of computers with webcams and speakers for students to use at the Hyde County Davis Center. They are available for BCCC students or any other students who need a good internet connection with video and audio capability for online learning.

Time at the computers may be reserved by calling Karen Carawan, HCDC Coordinator, at 252-940-6231. The center is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, but again, reservations are important.

Additionally, the BHM Library, which has a location at the Hyde County Davis Center, has installed a hotspot to cover the parking lot of the center. This means that even if the center is closed, students are welcome to use the Wi-Fi connection outside. The phone number for the BHM Library at Engelhard is 252-925-2222.

The Hyde County Davis Center also offers an array of Continuing Education classes, such as free High School Equivalency, free English Language Acquisition, and CPR training.