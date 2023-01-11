GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nine teachers who recently earned their respective regional teacher of the year award are now looking to win the overall state award.

The Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year program has been recognizing outstanding teachers since 1970. The title holder for last year was Leah Carper, an English teacher at Northern Guilford High School.

Catherine Truitt, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, said all nine of those selected are standout educators, and that all of them deserve the title of Teacher of the Year.

“Students across North Carolina are so fortunate to have such excellent and dedicated teachers like these nine representing each of the state’s regions and charter schools,” Truitt said. “They set expectations high for their students, their schools and themselves. We’re looking forward to learning from them in the coming year.”

The mission of the program is to promote the teaching profession by advocating and supporting teaching professionals.

Those selected for the Regional Teacher of the Year award are:

Casey Schutte, Bath Elementary, Bath

Teena Robinson, Mineral Springs Elementary

Shea Bolick, South Caldwell High

Tiffany Wynn, Thomasville Middle

Laura Wilson, Roger Bell New Tech Academy, New Bern

Kimberly Jones, Chapel Hill High

Rachel Ray, Madison High

Rachel Frye, East Lincoln High

Ryan Henderson, Sugar Creek Charter School

The teacher chosen to win the award will be announced on April 14 during an awards ceremony in Cary. Click here to learn more about the program.