NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — There were no injuries and no damage to a school bus that had to swerve to avoid a possible traffic crash Tuesday morning.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the incident happened at around 6:50 a.m. Jennifer Johnson, public information officer for Carteret County Public Schools said a vehicle pulled out in front of a bus from Newport Elementary School. The driver maneuvered away from the vehicle and ended up on the side of the road.

There were no injuries and students were picked up by another bus and taken to school while the incident was investigated. Newport police were also on the scene directing traffic while the students were being transferred to another bus.