TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was injured after a Jones County Schools bus hit a parked vehicle while transporting students from school on Thursday.

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reports the incident happened at 346 Andrew Road and involved a bus transporting students home from Jones Senior High School. The bus was in a turn-around zone when it struck the vehicle.

Joseph Noble, the assistant principal at the school, said the crash happened around 3 p.m. with 38 students in grades sixth through 12th onboard.

The bus was checked out and approved to travel further. The State Highway Patrol was investigating and will be putting together a report after it completes its investigation.