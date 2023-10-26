SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police say there was no threat after a school resource officer at Surf City Elementary School and Surf City Middle School said they heard potential shots fired around the campus Thursday morning.

Police responded around 10:30 a.m. after getting reports of what sounded like at least two shots fired in a wooded area around the campus. Officers investigated and determined the shots came from an off-campus location and there was never any threat to the school.

The school resource officer was at the location and contacted the Surf City Police Department, who responded to the site to verify that no threat existed. Messaging was sent from the school system notifying guardians of the incident.

“A thorough investigation was completed by the Surf City Police Department, and we’re thankful to be able to say that there is no threat to the children or staff at the Surf City Elementary and Middle School,” Surf City Police Chief Phil Voorhees said. ” School safety remains a priority. Additional officers will be on-site at the school.”