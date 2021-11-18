Norfolk State expands online education and technology graduate programs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University (NSU) is partnering with Academic Partnerships (AP) to expand its online education and technology programs.

“We are excited to collaborate with Academic Partnerships on this important effort as we work to provide more access to our academic programming to nontraditional students and professionals,” said Norfolk State University President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston. “As we expand our academic offerings, it is important to meet prospective graduate students where they are – and that is definitely online.”

NSU is set to expand programs such as their Master of Arts degrees in urban education and special education, as well as their Master of Science degrees in computer science, cyberpsychology and electronics engineering.

The new programs include:

Master of Science in Computer Science: Work with award-winning faculty to gain the necessary skills,

experiences, and problem-solving abilities in cybersecurity, data science, software and game design and

development, and network systems. Upon graduation, students can pursue exciting and challenging roles in software engineering, cybersecurity, data science machine learning, gaming, and simulation, and more.

equips engineers with the technical skills to aid in the design and development of chips. Every digital device is powered by a chip, and recent news has cited the national security implications of having most chips manufactured overseas. This program helps support the effort to bring more design and fabrication capacity back to the US. The program features tracks in biomedical engineering, microelectronics, and photonics.

implications of people’s immersion in a massive ecosystem of cell phones, games, laptops, social media,

virtual and augmented reality, and the interconnections of billions of people from every corner of the globe.

populations, this degree program provides the knowledge and skills for educators to be successful in a

diverse urban school setting. This degree program offers three concentrations in Principal Prep,

Mathematics, and English.

offers working paraprofessionals the chance to grow as culturally responsive educators and achieve initial

teaching certification. Graduates can become special education teachers or curriculum developers, early intervention specialists, and more.

NSU’s partner, Academic Partnerships (AP), works with over 50 universities across the country to provide online programs. NSU is the first HBCU that AP has partnered with.

“Academic Partnerships is thrilled to work with Norfolk State University to expand access to its well-regarded

graduate degree programs,” said Rob Ganji, chief executive officer. “NSU has such a strong legacy of serving their students in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Historically Black Colleges and Universities, like NSU, play such a critical role for the community, including serving many first-generation college students, and we are honored to partner with them to expand access to affordable, high-quality education to even more students.”