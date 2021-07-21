North Carolina sees increase in homeschooling

(WGHP) — Heather Castillo believes she got a unique opportunity last year to homeschool her daughter Catalina.

“Whenever COVID came about, we discussed the pros and the cons to the current situation and what the school district was planning to do,” she said.

When she got a list outlining the school’s COVID-19 protocols, that she said seemed to change weekly, she felt it wasn’t worth sending her daughter back to school.

“We thought it was more important to not have a wait-and-see approach but have a plan and know what we were going to do,” Castillo said.

North Carolina homeschools grew almost 19 percent last year, according to the North Carolinians for Home Education website. There are more than 100,000 homeschoolers up from about 95,000 the year before.

“If you’re data driven, that’s saying people are uncomfortable with what’s going on, and decisions that are being made,” Castillo said.

While Catalina says she will miss out on some high school events, she says the decision to learn at home is one she doesn’t regret.

“It’s so important to realize that we are the parents. We have to make tough decisions and sacrifices to provide the best environment for our children to learn and grow and not be in a state of discourse and confusion,” Castillo said.