NOW in ENC: Stuff the Bus is back this year on Aug. 14th; here’s how you can donate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

9OYS digital reporter Cheyenne Pagan chats with the Executive Director of Craven County Partners in Education Darlene Brown.

They talk about the upcoming Stuff the Bus event. The Craven County Partners In Education Stuff the Bus event will be held on August 14 at Staples in New Bern.

This event is a community fundraiser that benefits Craven County Schools’ students who have been identified as in need by their school principals and counselors to start them on the road to success with school supplies for the new school year.

Watch our latest NOW in ENC above for more information on how to donate.