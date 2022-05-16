GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Students from The Oakwood School and Fayetteville Academy put their problem-solving skills to the test on Monday by competing against each other through various STEM-related activities.

Chris Young, the Innovation Lab facilitator for Oakwood School, said school officials saw a need for high schoolers interested in science, technology, engineering or math.

“Recently we were looking for one to join, as in a National STEM Honor Society, and realized there is none,” Young said. “So we took it upon ourselves to create one here. and we started our Rho Sigma Omega, which is a National STEM Honor Society.”

Young said students competed in teams doing activities like drone flying and building mechanical cars. They even had a competition where they had to build a structure that could provide power to an entire city.

It might sound hard, but some students would say otherwise.

“I don’t have a lot of drone experience. This was fun to just take a drone around a course for the first time and talk to different kids from other schools,” said Carson Martin, a sophomore at Oakwood.

Young said Rho Sigma Omega will look good on students’ resumes after they graduate high school.

One Fayetteville Academy student said this is an opportunity. She has two STEM-related scholarships and plans to major in computer science at North Carolina State University.

“STEM really isn’t boring, it’s so great to explore all the different avenues,” Chloe Israel, a senior at Fayetteville Academy, said. “Seeing a robot solve a Rubik’s Cube or just pick something up and knowing that

you created it and you did it, it’s just amazing, and I don’t think it’s something that you get in any other field.”

Young said 25 other schools have reached out to join the Rho Sigma Omega and once more schools join, they’ll be able to participate in more competitions.