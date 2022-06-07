JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Schools will meet Tuesday night for their monthly session. On the agenda is the future of school lunch prices.

They are looking at a quarter increase to current school lunch prices. This comes as free lunch for all students is coming to an end. Now, parents will have to apply to receive that help.

“We hadn’t had a price increase since 2015, so, it’s seven years later,” said Chief Operating Officer for Onslow County Schools, Steve Myers.

So, what’s causing this sudden need for an increase?

“We also had to look at the cost of food. And as you know, inflations had hit us hard across the school district, across the economy,” said Myers.

Myers explains they’ve had to look at what it costs to make the meals along with the cost of labor.

“It’s a nominal increase, but it’s going to help us continue our program throughout the year,” said Myers.

And with the rising costs of just about everything, some parents fear for others when it comes to keeping kids fed.

“Gas is going up, food is going up, all these things are increasing, which is making it harder for families and just putting more strain on them,” said Onslow County parent Tara Thompson.

For the upcoming year, the school system is urging parents to apply for the free and reduced lunch program.

“If they’re above the poverty line up to 150% of the poverty line, they’ll qualify for free and reduced lunches. So that will impact the majority of the people that are concerned about the price increases at that point in time,” said Myers.

And if parents need additional help, local non-profits like the “CHEW” program are available to provide meals to kids that need it.

“The easiest and quickest way is to reach out to the school social worker, and they are the ones who provide the information to our program manager to ensure they get their bags every week,” said President of United Way of Onslow County, Raquel Painter.

Applications open for the free and reduced lunch program on July 1.

To see the full Board of Education meeting, click here.