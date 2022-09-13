WASHINGTON, N.C.— Thinking about college can be both exciting and intimidating for both high school students and parents, especially if students will be the first in their families to attend college.

New opportunities are available through the Beaufort Promise, Beaufort County Community College’s commitment to covering tuition and fees for qualified students from its four-county service area. To help connect prospective students to a program that sparks their interest, BCCC will hold an open house on October 11 from 4-6 p.m. in the Boyette Conference Center in Building 10 to give parents and students a chance to ask questions of professors from many of BCCC’s programs and to explore potential careers and transfer opportunities.

The college will showcase its career and technical education programs such as automotive, agribusiness, boat building, business administration, information technology, cosmetology, criminal justice, early childhood education, teacher preparation, electrical engineering, human services, mechanical engineering, medical lab, medical/office administration, nursing, welding, fire, EMS, and nurse aide.

BCCC also has a number of transfer agreements with universities like East Carolina, UNC-Wilmington, N.C. State, N.C. A&T, Mount Olive, and Elizabeth City State. Students can find out how they can start close to home and get the one-on-one attention they need to succeed in their classes before transferring to a larger university.

Applying to college and financial aid can be confusing to navigate, so BCCC financial aid and admissions staff will be present help students with the application process. BCCC is excited to continue the Beaufort Promise program beyond its original May 2023 sunset date. BCCC will continue matching qualified students from Beaufort, Tyrrell, Hyde, and Washington Counties with state and federal funding to cover all of their tuition and fees. Students from other counties can qualify for financial aid through Pell grants, the Longleaf Commitment, Short-Term Workforce Development grants, and private scholarships. All students will need to fill out a FAFSA or an equivalent application in order to get matched with the proper funding.

Early college high school students need to start in their program as rising ninth graders, so parents with middle school-aged children are encouraged to come find out more. High school students from area high schools can also take free classes through the Career & College Promise program. There will also be a number of displays both static and interactive, exposing students to topics and projects they will discuss or work on in classes. It is a drop-in session, so families can choose how much time they spend at the event.