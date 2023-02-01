GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts.

Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property,” according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Greenville Police Department said the threatening post made by that Wayne County teen appears to have been modified to include school names in Pitt County and other areas.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Duplin County Sheriff’s Office also posted information about the threatening posts.

Officials said the threats aren’t believed to be credible at this time, but local law enforcement is still implementing extra security measures in response to the incident.