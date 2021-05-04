On Teacher Appreciation Week, new poll finds state doesn’t invest enough in public schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and some gloomy news is out from poll results that indicate how people feel about how North Carolina officials support teachers and schools.

The NC Association of Educators hosted a Zoom press conference on Tuesday to discuss the new poll results. They show 69% of people believe the state does not invest enough in our public schools. There are 62% of Republicans who voice strong support for additional funding for public schools.

There are also 67% of people who have a positive view of educators in their area. NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly said she believes the results recognize the teachers’ hard work.

“The pandemic has turned our school schedule upside down for parents, students and educators between remote virtual and hybrid instruction,” Kelly said. “But our educators have stepped up and worked very hard through all the changes to make sure our students have gotten the best education through some very difficult circumstances.”

Kelly said a large majority believes the state should invest more in public schools.