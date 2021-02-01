Online Originals: Greene County Schools officials say new food distribution site will pay dividends

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Greene County Schools officials say a newly re-opened food distribution site will help them ensure more people have access to regular meals throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spring Branch feeding site located in Walstonburg has been shut down since before the Christmas season. COVID-19 quarantine cut down the number of volunteers, forcing them to close.

While a month doesn’t seem too long, when you’re someone going without a meal during that time, it could feel like forever. Now the site on Craft Road is joining eight other food distribution locations to bring hot meals to the community.

The site serves about 60 people per day, giving them a hot lunch and hot breakfast to-go. Lunches are for the day you pick up, and breakfast meals are for the next morning before picking up your next meal.

Workers at the sites say they have been trying to get the word out through Facebook and their students so they can help as many people as possible. Having so many sites, they say, really helps them to meet their mission.

“Just one [site] is so far for some people to come, and this is right around the area they live at,” said Greene County school cafeteria worker and meal distribution volunteer Sandra Honeycutt. “So we have them all over the county in different spots where they don’t have to go far to get food.”

Honeycutt said she loves distributing the food. She gets to say hello to her schoolchildren, something she hasn’t gotten to do much since the pandemic.

We get to know their names, and I miss seeing these people because I’ve done it for so long. I say hi to my kids when they come with their mamas, so it’s a joy, it’s great. Sandra Honeycutt, Greene Co. Schools employee

Food safety tips for these meals: