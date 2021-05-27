Online Originals: Local parents ‘chalking it up’ for students ahead of EOG testing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — End-of-grade testing has started for Pitt County Public Schools. Wednesday night, local parents with Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County got together to spread words of encouragement and positivity as students finish out the school year.

Local parents tell 9OYS this past year was full of ups and downs for students and teachers. They just want to show them ‘Hey, we got your back, you can do this.’

There is a lot of anxiety, the teachers have anxiety for integrated testing, children have anxiety about it, and we are just trying to calm their fears and tell them to do their best, that’s all they can do. This is really encouraging, we can say it but just to see it, tomorrow morning this is going to be really powerful to them. Colleen Burt, Principal and parent at Elmhurst Elementary

Organized groups of parents gathered at different Kindergarten through middle schools in Pitt County, getting their hands dirty, with yes, chalk! Colorful artwork, words of encouragement and positive quotes greeted students as they walked into school Thursday morning to begin their testing.

Pitt County Public Schools officials say the last day before summer is June 4th.

Kelly Weaver, who has a first-grader in school, said, “After a crazy year we want them to know we are on their team and we support them as they do this hard work and finish up the year.”