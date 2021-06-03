Online Originals: Pitt County high school graduates excited ahead of graduation weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting Friday, 1,700 graduating high school students will walk across the stage in Pitt County.

Last year the county hosted 11 outdoor graduations over a span of eight days. Now, they will host seven local high schools with graduation ceremonies at East Carolina University’s Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on Friday and Saturday.

Although attendance will be limited and students are asked to wear face coverings, graduates say it’s basically graduation back to normal.

9OYS attended PCS Early College high school’s graduation practice to hear from students how they’re feeling about graduation and what they are looking forward to next.

“Surreal.” that’s how senior Kiriayani Diaz said it feels now that graduation is finally here. “It feels like just yesterday I was applying to get into the program and now being here, looking at ECU, I’ll be attending here in the fall so getting a first look at the campus is nice.”

Diaz will major in accounting and business management.

Senior Elijah Gatling said although many students were uncertain if they would have an in-person, traditional graduation, they kept their hopes up. Now they see it coming to fruition.

“Many of us had an open mind that it would happen because that’s what we’ve been taught to do, to have an open mind, be positive in all things,” Gatling said. “We believed that we could do anything and we made it happen.”

After graduation, Gatling will attend Fayetteville Technical Community College for funeral service education.

