Onslow County Schools rebuilds virtual program with less students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow Virtual School is halfway through year one of its pilot program.

The school district provided the all-remote learning option when schools were forced to close last year because of the pandemic. Now, administrators are making changes for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

OVS currently has more than 4,700 students enrolled and nearly 200 employees. The K-12 school has handled over 800 enrollment changes since opening in August. It’s posed a challenge to manage the daily operations.

District leaders presented the rebuilding of the new virtual school during Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

This upcoming school year, the district is dividing the virtual program into two. Onslow Virtual Elementary will focus on kindergarten through fifth grade students. Sixth through 12th graders can sign up for Onslow Virtual Secondary. The program is allowing a maximum of 1,600 students.

“It’s like we’re better serving the needs of the students if we’re a smaller size,” said Steve Clarke, OVS principal.

Every student will have to apply to get into the program. Acceptance is based on attendance records, academic standings, and students must have a learning coach.

The goal is to host manageable class sizes and create a more engaging environment between teachers and students.

“So we are really looking at this, as we’re shutting down, what we use as a temporary remote learning only option and really making that transition to a true virtual school,” said William Laine, Onslow County Schools’ executive director of secondary education.

OVS is not projecting a large need for an all-remote learning option for the upcoming school year. However, district leaders said they will offer an alternative remote learning option for students at their physical school if needed.