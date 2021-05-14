Onslow County Health Department confirms COVID-19 cluster at Swansboro Middle School

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Health Department has notified Onslow County Schools and SBMS administrators about a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Swansboro Middle School.

The report at SBMS includes five positive cases. As cases were reported to the school, anyone identified as a close contact was notified of any potential exposure and excluded from school following NCDHHS guidelines.

Staff will continue thorough cleaning of the school, and access to any areas of campus which might allow a higher potential for transmission of COVID-19 will be closed for student use when classes resume on Monday.

District and school administration will continue to monitor this situation in collaboration with the Onslow County Health Department and share any further information with the SBMS school community should it be necessary.