JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow Emergency Operations and Onslow County Schools is strengthening their disaster shelter agreement during this hurricane season.

In a recent Board of Commissioners meeting, they added Coastal and Clearview Elementary as primary emergency shelters.



“This is a benefit for moving us into being more and more prepared for large-scale disasters, and not just hurricanes, it could be for other things as well,” said Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson.

The updated agreement will also allow the use of school buses and personnel in the event of an inland evacuation.