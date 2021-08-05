Onslow County opens new elementary school

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — Leaders in Onslow County celebrated the opening of a new school on Thursday.

Coastal Elementary School in Sneads Ferry is 115,000 square feet. It has 48 classrooms and holds up to 850 students. It also has a special media room dedicated to the late Onslow County Board of Education member Pam Thomas.

The school was built to help handle the overcrowding at Dixon Elementary School. District officials said they are excited to welcome more students to classes, which start in a few weeks.

“I was walking up this morning and I looked up at the building,” Onslow County Schools Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins said. “I have been in it a couple times and I thought wow this is a beautiful facility.”

The new school will also serve as a hurricane shelter in the future.