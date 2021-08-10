Onslow County School Board votes unanimously to make masks optional in classroom, mandatory on buses

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to make face masks optional for students and teachers in the classroom for the 2021-22 school year.

The vote was based on the coronavirus protocols presented earlier in the month by the school system for the upcoming school year.

The vote also covered protocols for buses and other Onslow County Schools vehicles along with athletics outside the county. Face masks will be required on buses and other vehicles.

Athletes who play in sports outside Onslow County will have to follow county guidelines for masks based on where their athletic events are played. That means if a county requires masks, Onslow County students who are participating will also have to wear one.

Mask or no mask: What school systems in ENC have decided

Public debate was held for the first hour of Tuesday’s meeting. After other business was discussed, Onslow County Schools Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins presented the school system’s proposed 2021-22 COVID-19 protocols before the vote was held.

Members of the school board also spoke before the final vote was taken.

You can watch the meeting here.