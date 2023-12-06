JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two issues were addressed during Tuesday’s Onslow County Schools Board of Education meeting.

The board unanimously voted to install Evolv weapons detection systems at high schools in the county. The system will be in place at the front of schools for students to pass through as they enter each day.

The move came after the results of a feasibility study were presented. The study came after two high-profile incidents that happened within the past year: the stabbing death of a student at Northside High School and the shooting across the street from White Oak High School where students were injured.

“It shouldn’t it took you know us as a family and all the other parents and everybody involved to show up and voice our opinions to make this happen. It should have been something that was in the forefront of their mind as far as safety goes. Now whether it’s metal detectors, clear bookbags more guidance, counseling, whatever the case is. They need to get in front of it and they need to get in front of it yesterday” said Shaun Frank, father of a White Oak shooting victim.

Wednesday afternoon, Onslow County Schools Public Information Officer Brent Anderson issued this memo from Onslow County Schools Chief of Operations, Dr. Brendan Gartner, about the decision.

Onslow County Schools is committed to the safety and security of our students and staff. The district has been proactive in providing a safe learning environment, and this includes the purchase of Garrett metal detectors. Since the beginning of the current school year, OCS has been using Garrett metal detectors during admission at high school football games. This application grew into a discussion about larger scale use of such systems.

Over the past two months, OCS has conducted a feasibility study on the potential large-scale implementation of metal detectors/weapons detections systems at the district’s high schools. Following the presentation of results from this study last evening, the Onslow County Board of Education voted unanimously to allow staff to move forward with the implementation of Evolv weapons detection systems. These units will be deployed in the district’s high schools to be used during student intake.

As part of last night’s presentation, the board was told that until we work with Evolv to determine the exact number of systems needed per campus, we could only provide an estimated cost. However, the board was informed that from our discussions with other school districts which have deployed this technology, we do know there will be a significant cost. Because of this, the district will have to go through the formal bidding process as required by state law and local board policy. Once that process has been completed, we will have a definitive amount as to the cost.

One source of funding being pursued is a state-funded Safer Schools grant. In speaking with our state legislators, they have indicated this would be the proper route to secure funding for this initiative.

It is the district’s goal to put the Evolv systems in place as soon as is practicable, but there are a number of hurdles which must be overcome before that can happen. We want to be intentional in our efforts and deploy this technology as designed. Making sure we have secured funding and have adequate staffing will help to determine when we will be able to install these systems in our high schools.

Our initial focus will be the district’s high schools, but we would certainly consider implementation of the systems in our middle and elementary schools later. Right now, our efforts will be focused on successful implementation at our high schools.

Memo leads to response from board chair

Another issue was addressed at the start of Tuesday’s meeting. Board chair Ken Reddic read a memo concerning another memo sent out by board member Angie Todd. Her concern revolved around the May 3, 2022 meeting, the superintendent’s contract at the time and the status of a video about the meeting

Reddic said in part, “First, I would like to specifically address false statements and allegations made about the business the Board has conducted previously. A message has been circulated by individual Board members who are not authorized to express a message on behalf of this Board.”

Click here to read Reddic’s memo.

Click here to read Todd’s memo.

On Thursday, Todd issued another memo response to Reddic’s comments. Click here to read her response.

You can watch the Onslow County Schools meeting by clicking the link to go to the school system’s YouTube page.