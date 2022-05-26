JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Schools Board of Education met in a special session Thursday morning and voted to begin the process to remove board member Eric Whitfield.

Eric Whitfield (Onslow County Sheriff’s Office photo)

In a media release, officials said the board’s Litigation Committee met with Rebecca Williams and Grace Pennerat, attorneys from the law firm Poyner Spruill, LLP. They are part of the investigation into Whitfield that began in early February. The meeting led to the vote.

Whitfield was not at the meeting. A resolution was drawn up by the board which will then lead to the process to have Whitfield removed, according to information distributed by Onslow County Schools.

Whitfield was convicted in April of cyberstalking a member of the Craven County school board. He spent two days in jail in February after being held in contempt.