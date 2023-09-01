JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Board of Education voted Tuesday not to update the verbiage of the school district’s ban letters policy.

In a notice sent to parents from board member Louis Rogers, he stated the specific steps taken and the board’s 5-2 decision against having the letter modified. Once ban letters are issued, those who have been banned have to apply to get the ban removed.

The letter sent out to parents on Tuesday was meant to inform the community members that if they should believe the district wrongly banned them, they can request a discretionary hearing from the board.

Part of the letter from Rogers reads, “This letter is meant to inform community members of what took place at the last meeting. We desired to inform any community member that, should they believe the district wrongly banned them, they can request a discretionary hearing from the board. While the modification we presented failed to pass, the right to request the hearing is still available as it is in our district policy. However, now, it will not be noted in the ban letter. I encourage community members to watch the debate over this matter on the district’s YouTube page, as I believe no relevant case was made to justify having any type of limit on district transparency.”

