Onslow County Schools board votes to require masks for students, staff, starting Monday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Schools Board of Education met Tuesday night and voted 6-1 for an amendment that requires masks be worn for students and staff while in class.

Eric Whitfield was the only member of the board to vote against the amendment. The amendment, brought up by board member Jeff Hudson, was added to the August ruling about masks and will now require maks for students age 5 and older along with all staff.

Before Tuesday’s vote, masks were optional for staff and students. Under the amendment that was voted on and passed, Onslow County Schools will determine any exemptions. That list will be published Wednesday and will be addressed by the school board, Hudson said during the meeting.

The mask mandate for the county goes into effect Sept. 13. Before Tuesday, there were five school systems out of the state’s 115 K-12 public school districts that made masks optional: Avery, Onslow, Polk, Union and Yancey counties.

There was over an hour of public discussion before the board made its decision. Several of the board members also gave their input before the vote.

The board stated that as of Tuesday, there were 283 COVID-19 positive students in the school system with 2,291 under quarantine for close contact. There were also 53 positive COVID-19 staff members with 14 others quarantined due to close contact.