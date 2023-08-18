MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the largest school districts in Eastern North Carolina broke ground on a new school on Friday.

The Onslow County Schools’ future site for Woodland Elementary School is in Maysville off of Belgrade Swansboro Road. It’s the new home for around 800 kindergarten through 5th graders.

As new homes are being built and more families are moving to Onslow County, the school system is making way for continued growth. The projected cost for the school is a little over $44 million. It will include a library, cafeteria, classrooms and gym that can also be utilized as a shelter in severe weather situations.

“I think the whole community is really excited about this opportunity. We’re in a position now where we can provide the best facilities for our students,” said Onslow County Board of Education Chairman, Ken Reddic. “I think the community and particularly the White Oak, Swansboro, Belgrade community is ready for this new building.”

Much of the funding is coming from the Onslow County Board of Commissioners. The board has three cents coming from property taxes set aside to use toward new school construction in the area.

“The greatest resource for our county is the youth, and if we’re meeting the needs of our youth, then we’re meeting the needs of the future and the success of Onslow County,” said Onslow County Board of Commissioner Chairman, Tim Foster.

Anytime a new school is built, that also comes with redistricting. School system officials said they plan to discuss rezoning within the next few months.

With construction already started, the school is expected to be complete ahead of the 2025-2026 school year.