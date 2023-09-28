JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It took students a bit longer to get to class Thursday morning in Onslow County, due to a trial run for some new safety measures that could possibly be implemented.

At the doors to enter Northside High School, students were greeted with metal detectors. The school district did this as a random sweep to see if it’s something they’d like to have every day.

It took around 35 staff members, Jacksonville police, and extra hands from Marine Air Group 26 and MENAC nonprofit to get all the students inside the school.

“There were some long lines as we were getting all the kids in, as you can imagine, getting over 1,000 kids into a building through very limited access is going to take a little bit for that to happen,” said the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, Brent Anderson. “So the staff did a great job of doing it, and by 8 o’clock all the kids were in the building.”

Although all the students got in around an hour after classes started, no weapons of any kind were found.

“There were some vapes found. They’ve also found some things that were discarded in the bushes as kids were coming up, realizing that they had it or didn’t want it to get confiscated or get in trouble. So they have found some of those things as well. But vapes by far were the largest offender of what we found this morning,” said Anderson.

The school system added there wasn’t a present threat to have the metal detectors and that the day was chosen randomly.

After a stabbing on campus last school year and a weapon being found in the last few weeks, some parents like the idea of extra security for their children.

“She was completely traumatized and scared even before the school year started, you know, she started crying and she has been asking to be home-schooled,” said one mother of a Northside student, Rashonda Porter.

“But just to know that, you know, they had the metal detectors this morning made her feel a lot safer, because of the incident from last year and now the incident this year.”

Parents hope this is something that will be put in place permanently, for all of the high schools and middle schools.

“Just to see that they’re, you know, taking action now, even though I do feel like it’s a little late in the game. I’m glad that they are finally, you know, listening and just taking action,” said Porter.

The Onslow County Schools district is planning for more random screenings at Northside and other schools in the district throughout the year. The Onslow County Board of Education will have their regular meeting this Tuesday and discussing the feasibility study for the everyday use of metal detectors is on the agenda.