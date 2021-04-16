Onslow County Schools identifies COVID-19 cluster at Swansboro High School

SWANSBORO, N.C. — On April 16, the Onslow County Health Department notified OCS and SBHS administrators that a reportable cluster of COVID-19 cases had been identified at Swansboro High School.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of 5 cases with symptom onset or initial positive test results within a 14-day period and a probable common linkage between cases.

The report at SBHS includes 10 individual positive cases. SBHS administration had previously shared an update with their school community regarding positive COVID-19 cases and close contact exclusions.

As individual cases have been reported to the school, anyone identified as a close contact has been notified of any potential exposure. Staff will be doing a thorough disinfection of the school this evening, and areas of the school which might allow a higher potential for transmission of COVID-19 will be closed for student use when classes resume on Monday.

District and school administration will continue to monitor this situation in collaboration with the Onslow County Health Department and share any further information with our school community should it be necessary. OCS values our close working relationship with the Onslow County Health Director and her staff and appreciates the support they provide the district in creating a safe and healthy learning environment.