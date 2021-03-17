Onslow County Schools moves 6-12th graders to full-time in-person learning beginning April 6

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County School board members are following suit with nearby counties and moving students to full-time in-person learning after the passing of session law 2021-24.

Currently, middle and high school students in Onslow County are on Plan B, a mix of in-person and remote learning during the week.

On Wednesday morning, board members voted unanimously to move all middle and high school students to plan A, in-person learning five days a week.

A remote learning option is still available, Onslow Virtual School, for parents who do not feel comfortable sending their kids to the classroom. There is a plan in place for students who’d like to transition between either schooling method according to school district employees.

As part of the state law, social distancing is not required in schools but expected to be executed to the greatest extent possible. Administrators say deep-cleaning will still continue.

Wednesday’s amendment includes two additional teacher workdays on April 21 and May 12. Masks are still mandatory, hand sanitizers will be available, and non-essential campus visitors will be limited.

Middle and high school students will transition to full-time in-person learning on April 6th.