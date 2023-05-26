JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — On Thursday, May 25, at the OCS Excellence in Education celebration, Summersill Elementary School’s Lauren Simpson was named the 2023-2024 OCS Assistant Principal of the Year.

Simpson has served OCS for six years as an assistant principal and goes above and beyond each day to ensure her campus is running smoothly. Summersill staff have described working with Mrs. Simpson as a pleasure and a privilege, as she is a “servant leader” with a passion for school safety, academic success, and meaningful relationships.

A teacher at Summersill Elementary said, “Mrs. Simpson has embodied professionalism in every sense of the word, while at the same time, being humble and compassionate.

Onslow County Schools Assistant Principal of the Year, Lauren Simpson (Onslow County Schools photo)

“She has earned the respect of teachers, staff, students and parents for her commitment to education and Onslow County Schools. Mrs. Simpson’s door is always open… and she has been one of the main driving forces behind the success of our school.”

In her nomination letter, Summersill Principal Donna Chadwick said having Mrs. Simpson as her assistant principal has been a blessing and that she deserves to be recognized for the many hats she wears to ensure her school’s success.

A committee comprised of community members, district instructional staff members, the principal of the year and the teacher of the year interviewed finalists before making a selection.

Next, Simpson will go on to compete at the regional level.

Finalists for OCS Assistant Principal of the Year included:

• Virginia Campos, Dixon Middle School

• Lauren Simpson, Summersill Elementary School

• Molly Walsh, Trexler Middle School