JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Schools eighth graders were able to participate in Agriculture Education Day on Tuesday as part of the summer Career Technical Education Program.

More than 300 students learned more about different fields and aspects of agriculture. Multiple businesses and partners were there giving students the opportunity to learn about woodworking, mechanics, beekeeping and much more. The hope is to draw interest in the high school agricultural programs.

“The goal is that we could expose students to as many of our stations as possible, said Madeline Tucker, CTE coordinator and event planner for Ag Day. “So today, I mean, that was a great opportunity.

“This is our first endeavor with an Ag Day. The kids seem to be very engaged. Our presenters gave us positive feedback (Tuesday) morning about student engagement. So I think it’s a win-win overall.”

Currently, Jacksonville, Richlands, White Oak and Southwest Onslow high schools have agricultural programs.