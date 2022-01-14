Onslow County Schools providing curbside lunch pickup for students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — In Onslow County, to make sure their students are getting a meal during their school closure on Friday, the Onslow County Schools nutrition department offered curbside lunch pick up for students.
Rebecca Collins, the director of school nutrition said, “Because it’s an unanticipated school closure, in this case, we decided to open up curbside services in case parents weren’t planning for the school closure for meals for their children.”
Collins added parents and students were very appreciative of the curbside service. Around 100 to-go meals were put together, which included a chicken sandwich, carrots, a fruit cup and a drink.
The school system wanted to make sure the community knows that meals will not be available on Monday even though school will not be in session due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.