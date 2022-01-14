Onslow County Schools providing curbside lunch pickup for students

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo, 6-year-old elementary school students go through the lunch line in the school’s cafeteria in Paducah, Ky. Nearly a million students could lose their automatic eligibility for free school lunches under a Trump administration proposal that’s expected to reduce the number of people who get food stamps. In October 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has released an analysis finding as many as 982,000 children could be affected by the change. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — In Onslow County, to make sure their students are getting a meal during their school closure on Friday, the Onslow County Schools nutrition department offered curbside lunch pick up for students.

Rebecca Collins, the director of school nutrition said, “Because it’s an unanticipated school closure, in this case, we decided to open up curbside services in case parents weren’t planning for the school closure for meals for their children.”

Collins added parents and students were very appreciative of the curbside service. Around 100 to-go meals were put together, which included a chicken sandwich, carrots, a fruit cup and a drink.

The school system wanted to make sure the community knows that meals will not be available on Monday even though school will not be in session due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.