JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Following the Onslow County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, Onslow County Schools is optimistic about the future of some expansion projects for the district.

Commissioners approved for the school system to be able to apply for grants to potentially expand one school and open another. It’s going to allow them to apply for these grants and hopefully help with some of the capacity issues they have been seeing in schools.

“Would you rather have 35 kids in a classroom? Or would you rather have 20 kids in a classroom? These are things that we look at on an ongoing basis,” said Chief Operating Officer for Onslow County Schools, Steve Myers.

There are about 27,000 students that attend Onslow County Schools, and the school system says over the past 30 years about 300 students are added per year. With the county continuing to grow, the school system set out a plan eight years ago to expand Northwoods Park Middle School and build a new elementary school in the northeast part of the county.

“That would allow us to have the load balanced for some of our other schools where we have a lot of capacity issues,” said Myers.

With the commissioner’s approval for the school system to apply for these grants, these projects could soon become a reality. The money will come from the NC Education Lottery. North Carolina has $395 million dollars in grant money available for school districts across the state to apply for.

“We’re going to be in with a pool of other applicants as well. So we can’t guarantee that we would get any of our grants awarded, but we’re going to try,” said Myers.

Back in February, we reported that Onslow County Schools got the green light to purchase land near Jacksonville high school to help expand and create more room for students. The school system says they just officially purchased that property last week and look to move forward with that project soon as well.

“We’re excited about that. We haven’t laid out any initial plans for it right now. But it could be a potential use of more athletic space for us, or for athletic programs, maybe some parking, and maybe some traffic flow to that area,” said Myers.

In April, the school system will find out if they will be awarded the grants or not.