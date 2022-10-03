JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A school system in Eastern North Carolina is one step closer to having a school resource officer at every school in its district.

On Monday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners gave approval to an amendment that will ultimately add eight new SROs to the county’s public school system. Onslow County Schools currently has 31 school resources officers, 10 from Jacksonville Police Department and 21 through the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. They have at least 1 SRO at every middle and high school.

But officers currently have to split their time between two campuses when it comes to elementary schools across the county.

“Back in July, we asked for an additional 12 school resource officers, four from Jacksonville Police Department and eight from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office,” said Chief Communications Officer for OCS, Brent Anderson.

This move will ultimately help them cover every school.

“We’re excited about the expansion of the program and the relationship that we have with the sheriff’s department and with the Jacksonville police department to be able to provide these officers to add an additional layer of security for our schools,” said Anderson.

The sheriff’s office will add eight new deputies to help them serve the elementary schools. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller is looking forward to the next steps.

“If we can find some people that are mature, that maybe have some leadership experience, we bring them in, we train them to be officers and put them out on the road, and then we’ll rotate qualified people into the school system and ensure that [we have] the right person for the right job,” said Miller.

Miller says he's looking to begin hiring immediately.