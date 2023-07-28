JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – School districts throughout Eastern North Carolina are working to get positions filled with the first day of classes quickly approaching.

In Onslow County, bus drivers are training for the school year, although they still have quite a few spots to fill. This past school year, Onslow County struggled to hire and retain bus drivers, and this year they’re seeing the same problem already, with around 70 vacancies.

“It’s a transient community, so we get a lot of people in and out with the way the economy has been,” said Brent Anderson, chief communications officer for Onslow County Schools. “So we’re competing with the other businesses in the community for drivers and making sure we’re keeping those here.”

The school system has incentives to get more people interested in becoming bus drivers.

“We do offer a $2,500 signing bonus for bus drivers,” said James Haas, director of transportation for Onslow County Schools. “For our current bus drivers, anybody that they recommend, they can have a $1,000 bonus.”

Eleven people went through the classroom training in late July, but they still need to get their permits and hands-on experience with the Department of Motor Vehicles before they’re assigned their routes.

“Safety is our number one priority, getting these children back and forth from school, so it is worth the time spent to make sure it is done correctly,” said Haas.

Onslow County Schools is also standardizing its start times this year with high schools starting at 7 a.m., middle schools starting at 7:30 a.m., and elementary schools starting at 8:30 a.m.

“We’ll be able to shorten bus routes that won’t be on the bus as long, we’ll be able to use buses for multiple schools instead of tying up one group of buses for just one school and not having them available for somewhere else,” said Anderson.

The school system hopes to fill the empty spots before the start of the year, as bus drivers make a difference to the students they take to school.

“They’re the first people they see in the morning when they get on. They’re the last people that they see when they get off the bus in the afternoon,” said Anderson.

If you’re interested in applying to become a school bus driver, click here.