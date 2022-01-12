Onslow County, Beaufort County school systems have classes altered due to staffing shortages from COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two school systems in Eastern North Carolina have altered their schedules due to staff shortages brought on by COVID-19 cases.

All students in pre-K through eighth grade in Onslow County Schools will have a remote learning day on Friday due to the staff shortages. Beaufort County Schools’ Board of Education met Wednesday in an emergency session and voted to close school from Friday through Jan. 18 due to shortages there.

Jan. 17 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a planned day off for all students. Classes will resume there on Jan. 19.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Onslow County Schools officials announced that “due to the significant number of staff absences anticipated by the end of this week, all OCS students in grades PreK through 8 will have a remote instructional day” this Friday. The post also states that staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled and that any out-of-classes activities and athletics will proceed as normal.

The Facebook statement also read, “We will continue to closely monitor staff absences as we look ahead to next week. Any decision regarding the status of school for students next week will be shared as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work together to support our students and staff during this especially challenging time.”

WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports students at all grade levels in Beaufort County will be out of school from Friday to Jan. 18. Staff will operate on optional workdays for Friday and Jan. 18.