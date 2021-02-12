Onslow County teacher recognized for work with gifted and talented students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Schools teacher has been recognized with the Outstanding Teacher of the Gifted Award.

Laura Thompson, who teaches AIG students in third through fifth grade at Jacksonville Commons Elementary was given the Outstanding Teacher of the Gifted Award by the North Carolina Association of the Gifted and Talented. She was the only elementary teacher in the state chosen to receive this honor this year. Thompson was recognized at a surprise ceremony for her on Friday.

Laura Thompson with Michael Elder, director of Gifted Services for Onslow County Schools (Onslow County Schools photo)

Thompson, nominated by several of her colleagues and administrators, was also selected to be a presenter at this year’s NCAGT conference. There, she will be sharing how she has transformed her instruction to make online, as well as face-to-face, learning powerful for gifted students.

Those who nominated her say that Thompson is a champion for all gifted students and is an integral part of her school community. One nomination from a student read, “Her love for children is outstanding. She has a way of making you feel like the center of the world. She helps us think outside the box easily.”

Also on Friday, Elizabeth Neuendorff received the Inspire Award from Curriculum Associates for her work to implement iReady Math.