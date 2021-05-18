Onslow Early College Inaugural class graduates

Onslow County Schools, May 18, 2021 – Onslow County Schools is excited to share that on

Friday, May 14, the first graduating class of Onslow Early College High School walked across

the stage and became alumni.

OCS and Coastal Carolina Community College welcomed the first class of Onslow Early

College students to campus in August 2017. Students took one college class and three high

school classes each semester of their freshman and sophomore years and took all college

courses as juniors and seniors.

On Friday night, all 52 OECHS graduates walked away with their high school diplomas,

and 50 received associate degrees from CCCC the next day. Two of the graduates will enlist

in the military, one will continue at CCCC, and 49 will go on to continue their education at a

university. Together, the OECHS Class of 2021 has earned more than $11.7 million in

scholarship offers, including those offered to Park Scholar Jalen Lucas, Goodnight Scholar

Amani Petway, and 20 Sponsors for Academic Talent Scholars.

These graduates are the first of many OCS students to come who will, in their four years of

high school, earn a diploma and a college degree.

“As our inaugural class, this group of graduates helped build our school through everything

that life had to throw at them,” said Principal James Strope. “They are probably the closest

group of students that I have ever worked with and genuinely have worked together to

make their achievements and this school’s achievement possible.

“They have set a high bar!”