Pamlico County High School going to remote learning through March 3

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County Schools announced in a Facebook post that Pamlico High School will revert to online learning, starting on Friday.

The Facebook post says “Pamlico County High School will be closed to face-to-face students from Friday, February 19th – Wednesday, March 3rd to assist in maintaining the health of our students and staff.

“All Students will be required to attend their classes virtually beginning Friday, February 19th, following the schedule below. 7:55 First Period, 9:40 Second Period, 11:10 Third Period, 1:10 Fourth Period.”

The notice also says Pamlico County High School will be open Friday for students and staff to pick up any items they need.