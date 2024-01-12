BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) — Back in November, Hannah Hardee applied for the North Carolina Farm Bureau Agriculture in the Classroom-Going Local Grant. She’s now given her students more to “bee” excited about.

“The kids get to experience something really different,” Hardee said.

“Some schools don’t have bees so this is a new thing for us. I never had bees when I was in school growing up and getting to be around them. So, our kids get to work with the bees. Learn about them see what it takes to take care of them and see how they can affect the environment.”

Hannah Hardee (Gabby Sartori, WNCT photo)

Hardee was awarded $500 to purchase honey extraction equipment. The equipment will provide a more in-depth experience for the students.

“So far we haven’t been able to extract any honey. Our bees are new,” she said.

“So because of that, there’s not a lot of honey in the hives. But now that we’ve had them for about a year, we are going to get a honey extractor with this grant, which will allow us to put the frames from the hive into the extractor. It’ll spin them around and spin the honey out. Then we can jar it and sell it.”

Hardee was chosen out of 120 teachers who applied for the grant and was the first ever Pamlico County teacher chosen. She and fellow beekeeping student Coleton Hall were honored with the award at the local Farm Bureau Meeting Thursday night.

“For me, my favorite part is just getting to work with the bees,” Hall said. “Learn how they work, build, communicate, all that. It’s just for me it’s a great learning experience.”

Pamlico County Schools are excited to see the growth of beekeeping with the new technology. They say having the bees is extremely valuable and will show students their importance in agriculture.