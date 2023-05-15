BAYBORO, N.C. — Henry R. Rice III, Executive Director of Administrative Services and District Athletic Director for Pamlico County Schools, was elected to the Board of Directors of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Rice will be filling the vacancy in Region 2 left by Fred Lynch, athletic director from Laney High School in Wilmington and will serve on the board for a four-year term.

This followed the work of the Nominating Committee on April 3, 2023 at the Association offices in Chapel Hill. The committee studied and reviewed all names submitted at regional meetings and/or online before voting during their regular Business Meeting on May 4.

Rice, a Pamlico County High School graduate, received his Bachelor of Arts in Physical

Education from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and Master of School

Administration from East Carolina University. He has served as a school administrator

in Pamlico County Schools for 25 years beginning as Assistant Principal and Principal at

Pamlico County Middle School, then Principal at Pamlico County High School before

moving to the Pamlico County Schools District Office in 2013.

Outside of his service to Pamlico County Schools, Rice has been involved in high

school athletics as a football official for over 30 years. Throughout the years, he has been

selected to officiate in four state football championship games, including two independent

schools, the 2004 2AA Western Alamance / Charlotte Catholic Championship, and the 2018

2AA Shelby / North Davidson Championship.

“I am excited about the opportunity to become a voice in making the rules and regulations which govern athletics for the NCHSAA. I look forward to representing Pamlico County Schools, as well as other small school districts throughout the state. I’m ready to get started,” Rice said.