BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County schools will now be getting resource officers.

Recently, the four schools in the county were awarded grants to cover salaries. The county matched the grants to pay for training and gear expenses.

The superintendent of Pamlico County Schools, Lisa Jackson, said they are glad to have them on hand.

“I think that being proactive instead of reactive to things that could potentially happen in the schools… not to mention the relationship building that we could have between the sheriff’s department and the students,” Jackson said. “We’re really excited about that.”

Jackson added that they are looking to get these spots filled as soon as possible, hopefully within the next month.