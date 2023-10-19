NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Parents and other people who live in New Bern had a lot to say about the current situation at New Bern High School and the football team during Thursday’s Craven County Schools meeting.

Anger and frustration were on full display during the public input session of Thursday’s meeting. Parents let it be known to the board they believe the kids are facing all of the punishment and they want the faculty to be held equally accountable.

“Why do the students have to pick their “A”? Why doesn’t the board and the central office, why can’t you come along and assist with athletics if you know you have athletes that may struggle academically,” said New Bern parent Denise Magwood. “Let’s put some things in place for them as well, just like we do for the kids that are struggling in academics that don’t do anything.”

“It needs to be a monitoring system between the assistant principal and principals,” said Edwin Vargas. “There are schools in Craven County that the principal and the assistant principal meet with their staff daily”

Community members weren’t just upset at the punishment, they were upset at the lack of transparency from the staff.

“You as the superintendent, yes you had a duty to investigate, but once you investigated, nothing was put into place after that,” Magood said. “You still, we still as the football parents have not had a conversation with (Craven County Schools Superintendent) Wendy Miller.”



“What needs to happen is that student needs to do his work throughout the school year and not wait for the teacher to give them 50 to 60 assignments and see if they can get it done,” Vargas said.

“This is what’s allowed, this is what’s not allowed, this is what it’s going to be going forward, this is what it’s not going to be,” Magwood said. “Once you say that these children are eligible, stick with it, they are eligible.”

Some suggestions from the public were to appoint an athletic director for the county to oversee operations like this with more transparency in the future. That’s something the school board has said is likely to happen.

The football team has a game at D.H. Conley on Friday.