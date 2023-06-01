JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More parents are coming forward about an Onslow County school not letting students wear their honors cords at graduation.

Dixon High School previously announced that it would not let the Boy Scouts of America wear their cords for the ceremony. One Eagle Scout at Jacksonville High School, Mark Hurlbut, originally thought that any non-school affiliated cords would not be permitted. However, his school is allowing his BSA cords.

Hurlbut said he is excited to receive his diploma representing an organization that he worked so hard to be a part of.

“Wearing this cord around my neck right now. It shows that they care about the community, and it shows that they’re willing to show off their students that are proud to wear that honor,” said Hurlbut.

Hurlbut’s mother chimed in on the debate.

“I think that that should be a decision that is actually decided on the higher level as in the school board of Onslow County,” said Claudia Hurlbut.

Although the family is happy, they still push for all Eagle Scouts to be able to wear their cords.