Parents for Public Schools to hold Bullying 101 workshop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County will hold a Bullying 101 workshop for parents, inspired by parents.

It will be Tuesday, November 19 at 6:30pm at Hope Middle School.

This workshop will cover definitions of bullying and other behaviors, helpful hints about how parents can respond, and information about how Pitt County Schools can and does respond.

At Parents for Public Schools, we often hear parents express concerns about bullying. Last year, we spent time asking parents what they would want from a bullying training and used that information to create this training. Bullying is a topic we hear about frequently, and I hope many parents in our community will take the opportunity to come learn more about how they can be a part of the solution. Kylene Dibble, Executive Director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County

Attendees can learn how to work with schools and school personnel to address and prevent bullying.

The event is presented by Parents for Public schools of Pitt County, Pitt County Schools, and the Greenville Police Department.

Registration is not required but is encouraged by visiting this link.

The event is sponsored by Charles June Karate.

