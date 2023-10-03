KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County Schools reported a lockdown took place at James Kenan High School on Tuesday after some students reported another student had a gun on campus.

A media release was issued Tuesday night by Christy Johnson, public information officer for Duplin County Schools, about the incident. The release states “School administrators and law enforcement officials immediately began to investigate the matter and were able to quickly locate the student and verify possession of a firearm. Both the student and the firearm were removed from the classroom without incident. Once it was determined that the school was safe, the lockdown was lifted, and school was released at the normal time.”

No further information was released outside of a statement from the school.

“The Duplin County Board of Education and Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing a safe school environment for our children. There is zero tolerance for firearms on school property and individuals found in possession will be held accountable to the maximum extent possible. We are thankful to the individuals that reported this and encourage anyone with information that may pose a threat to our school family to please call school administration, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, the anonymous Say Something tip line (which is available on the Duplin County Schools website) or the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Tip-Line at 910-372-9202. The safety of our school community will always be the top priority of the Duplin County Board of Education, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and all law enforcement agencies.”

At least two parents of James Kenan High School students emailed WNCT about the incident Tuesday afternoon. They both were alarmed at what took place and that they were not notified. One parent said in their email, “Parents were never informed until over an hour after school was let out. There was just a handful of parents that was informed while it was happening only because their children reached out to them scared to death. They had classrooms barricaded with desks and chairs and the students huddled around on the floor in the corner. Our issue as concerned, frightened parents is our sheriff’s department is wanting this downplayed and God forbid anyone finds out. We need some questions answered.”

Another parent said, “Parents were never informed until 4:29 pm by an automated message from the school. There was just a handful of parents that were informed by their crying children that reached out scared to death.”