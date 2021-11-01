Parents warned school bus driver strike likely again Monday in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a third of all school bus drivers refused to do the job Friday for Wake County Public School System, the district is warning parents Sunday it could all happen again on Monday.

The school bus driver strike on Friday led to hundreds of parents taking and picking up their children for dozens of schools.

The absence of drivers left 200 buses idle on Friday.

Sunday afternoon, an email alert and automated phone call were sent to parents in Wake County around 3:45 p.m.

The alert warns families to “prepare for the possibility of significant bus driver absences” and that driver absences Monday will most likely be on routes that did not run Friday.

Parents can also check the status of a bus starting around 6:15 a.m. on the bus updates page.

The alert did say that school officials do not expect the strike to last beyond Monday.

Here is the full message from Wake County Public School System