CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — Partners In Education and New Bern’s Books-A-Million partnered to provide an opportunity for our community to purchase books for Craven County Schools’ classrooms. This program took place July 23 – August 20 at Books-A-Million in New Bern and resulted in over 600 books purchased at a value of $7,000 placing third among the Books-a-Million stores who participated in the program.

The books purchased by our community members are now available to Craven County Schools (CCS) pre-k through grade 5 teachers for use in their classrooms at Books-A-Million, September 10-23, Monday – Saturday: 3:00 – 7:30 pm and Sundays 3:00 – 6:30 pm. CCS elementary teachers receive five books each and must show their school system ID to receive the free books.

Taryn Fisher, General Manager at Books-A-Million said, “It has been extremely gratifying to experience how our community has come together to purchase these books for our teachers, and then to witness the excitement on the teachers faces as they chose their books!”

Darlene Brown, Executive Director of Partners In Education explained, “The most successful way to improve the reading achievement of our children is to increase their access to print. Communities ranking high in achievement tests have several factors in common: an abundance of books in public libraries, easy access to books in the community, and many classroom books per student. This inaugural program has been extremely successful, and we are looking forward to this partnership going forward!”

Craven County Partners In Education provides grant funding and special programs to classrooms and schools within the Craven County Schools system. It is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Corporation, Tax ID #56-1335975, and donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Financial information about this organization and a copy of its license are available from the State Solicitation Licensing Branch at 919-814-5400. The license is not an endorsement by the State.

Books-A-Million seeks to increase literacy in our community and believes that teachers have one of the most critical jobs: taking on the responsibility of educating our children in a compelling manner.

BAM strives to source the best educational materials available.

For more information about this event or how to support PIE, contact Darlene Brown at 514-6321 or Darlene.Brown@Cravenk12.org . Visit the PIE website at CravenPartners.com to learn more about the programs offered by PIE.

Since 1988, PIE has been changing the lives of students and families in our community by providing our educators with financial resources that enhance and reward innovative approaches to educational excellence.